



Nearly a dozen quartets from Sound of the Rockies deployed all over the Denver Metro Area to serenade unsuspecting Valentines. The singing Valentines include a card, a rose, a box of chocolates, and a couple of traditional love songs sung in perfect harmony.

“Every year we have a dozen quartets out. Last year, they delivered just under 120 Valentines,” said Paul MacLaren, a bass section lead with Sound of the Rockies.

Sound of the Rockies is a non-profit, all-male, a cappella group, founded in 2000. The ensemble’s mission is to entertain, mold singers of all ages, and enrich the community. CBS4 followed one quartet as they sang to Valentine’s at a small business and an office. Adam Mahan sang lead, Scott Breeden is the tenor, David Schultz is the baritone, and Paul MacLaren sang bass.

“It’s great, especially when they’re not expecting it, and you get in the environment with lots of co-workers and everybody’s gathering around with their phones, makes the person you’re delivering to feel real special, even more special than just getting a Valentine,” MacLaren told CBS4.

The Singing Valentine’s is an annual fundraiser for Sound of the Rockies, and this year they’re raising money for a special trip.

“The chorus was invited to go sing in Normandy, France for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. So our biggest fundraiser right now is to make sure we can get as many guys across the seas as we can to represent the chorus there,” MacLaren explained.

Sound of the Rockies performs in the community throughout the year.