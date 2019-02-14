



– Construction crews building a housing development in Aurora have discovered what they believe are human remains at the site, and police are investigating. The Sentinel reports the discovery in southeast Aurora happened Wednesday.

Homicide and coroner officials embarked on a forensic dig of the area. Police say the coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy on the unidentified remains but are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The discovery occurred during an excavation near East Smoky Hill Parkway and South Powhaton Road.

