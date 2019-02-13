DENVER (CBS4) – A new pilot program helps Coloradans deal with opioid addiction. The Treatment on Demand plan will be able to help anyone who visits the Denver Health wanting day-of care for opioid addiction.

The program bridges the gap for many who want help, but don’t have the resources. Supporters say it’s helped more than 70 people so far.

“This program gave me my life back. It means everything to me. I got sober through this program, and now I’m over 100 days clean. It means everything to me,” said one woman.

City leaders, hospital officials and Denver Public Health unveiled the program on Tuesday.

It gives people access to therapists and helps them find housing.