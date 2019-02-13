



– As the Denver teachers strike enters its third day, parents and neighbors are helping support those teachers on the picket lines. Booths have been set up outside some schools with coffee, snacks and breakfast.

“We’ve got tamales, some edible hand warmers,” yelled Brandon Daniels with the International Socialists Organization in Denver.

Every morning during the teachers strike, the International Socialists Organization of Denver is handing out food and warm drinks to the picket line. It’s a show of support that they’re calling “Tamales for Teachers.”

“When we first got word that the teachers were going to strike, we immediately sprang into action of how we could provide the most amount of support as possible,” Daniels said.

The organization is giving out tamales that are made by El Molino Bakery, a local shop owned by former undocumented immigrants. They also have hand warmers, bagels and coffee for the teachers who are out fighting for better wages.

“It’s the most exciting thing I have experienced in a decade,” Daniels said.

Teachers rallying outside East High School on Tuesday lined up at the tamale station.

“It feels good to know that everyone is fighting for the same thing,” explained Samantha Agoos, an honors science teacher at East High School. “It makes me feel stronger standing up for our collective bargaining rights because we have the support of so many people in the community.”

ISO Denver said it’s a simple way they can show these teachers, they’re not alone.

“It’s such an honor to be working in unison with so many people that care about public education,” Daniels said.