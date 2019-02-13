LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– People who live in Larkspur say traffic from the Interstate 25 South Gap Project, which will add another lane in each direction to the interstate in a portion of Douglas County, is spilling into their town. The main road through Larkspur is a common spot to get around the interstate construction.

The northern end of the project, which stretches from south of Castle Rock to Monument, began in September 2018. Crews will soon begin on the southern end which stretches between Monument and Greenland Road.

Larkspur says it’s an issue for businesses and slowing down emergency response time. The town manager says while it is a problem, the added lanes on I-25 should be worth it.

“It will be a blessing when all things are done, at least we hope it will be assuming people use the toll lanes that are going to be installed,” said Larkspur town manager Matt Krimmer.

Town officials say they’re talking with the Colorado Department of Transportation on how to handle the extra traffic when it comes time for big events, like the Renaissance Festival.