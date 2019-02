GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A dog and a cat were killed in a home fire in Golden on Wednesday morning. Both people who were inside the home escaped.

Copter4 flew over the burning mobile home in Golden Terrace Mobile Home Park near Colfax Avenue and C-470. Flames were shooting from the roof and smoke was billowing from the home.

The man and the woman living in the home were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

What started the fire is being investigated.