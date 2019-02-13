GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A drug dealer who “flooded northern Colorado with meth” will be deported to Mexico — after serving up to 22 years in prison here. Luis Castro, 32, was sentenced to 22 years in the Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty in December to dealing large amounts of methamphetamine across the Front Range.

Castro’s arrest came after an investigation by the Weld County Drug Task Force and the Greely Police Department in 2017.

“During the investigation which lasted several months, almost every single day this defendant was distributing meth to Cheyenne to Longmont and everywhere in between,” Weld Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn said.

When Castro was arrested in April of 2017, he had more than two pounds of meth in his possession.

“He was selling large quantities of drugs that were destroying lives and families every single day. Quite frankly, he played a substantial role in damaging this community in a significant way.” Wrenn said.

Investigators believe Castro would receive large quantities of drugs from Juan Frausto of Denver, who was receiving large shipments of drugs from Mexico.