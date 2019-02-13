



– Following years of shortcoming, the Adams 14 School District decided to have Mapleton Public Schools take over. The hope is to produce more progress for students and families.

As CBS4 reported in November, only one in five 5th Graders in Adams 14 were found to be performing at grade level in reading, only one in 10 in math.

At that time, a state review board recommended an external management operator have full management authority over the school district — the first time this has happened in Colorado state history.

Colorado Board of Education members confirmed at a meeting Tuesday night Mapleton is now that external management organization.