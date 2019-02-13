



– The Baltimore Ravens have reached an agreement to trade quarterback Joe Flacco to the Broncos, according to multiple reports. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter first tweeted the news on Wednesday morning. The trade will not be made official until March 13.

Flacco, 34, suffered a hip injury during the 2018 season with Baltimore after nine games (which included a 27-14 win over the Broncos in Week 3). When he returned to full strength, he sat on the bench while the Ravens chose to start Lamar Jackson instead at QB.

The Broncos will give up a fourth-round draft pick as part of the trade, according to reports. They acquired an extra fourth round pick when they traded Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans last season.

Flacco for a 4th round pick is a good deal. Any higher might have been questionable, but to get a bridge-gap starter with his experience for a 4th round pick is a win.

Also, don’t be surprised if the Broncos still draft a QB. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) February 13, 2019

The move opens the door for the Broncos to possibly trade or release Case Keenum, whose performance last season as starting quarterback was viewed generally as a disappointment. Releasing Keenum from the second year of his $36 million, two year deal would mean they’d owe him $7 million and save $11 million.

If Flacco winds up as the Broncos starter in the fall, he would be the fifth starting quarterback for Denver since Peyton Manning retired.

Flacco led the Ravens to the Super Bowl in 2013 and was the Super Bowl XLVII MVP. 2019 will be his 11th season in the NFL.

He is 96-67 as a starter in the regular season and 10-5 in postseason games. In his career he’s thrown for more 38,245 passing yards and 212 touchdowns.