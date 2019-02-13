DENVER (AP) — Isaiah Thomas says his surgically repaired hip has mended enough to allow him to soon make his Denver Nuggets debut. The point guard’s first appearance in a Nuggets jersey could be Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, the team that picked him in the second round of the 2011 draft. Thomas said he will be a game-time decision but feels like he’s ready.

Thomas, who turned 30 last week, hasn’t played in an NBA game since suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers last March.

The Nuggets signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason and gave him plenty of space to recover from his hip procedure. His minutes will come at the expense of Monte Morris and Malik Beasley, two guards who have been pleasant surprises for Denver.

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

