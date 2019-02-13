By Dave Aguilera

Denver (CBS)- Hurricane force winds blasted the across the Colorado Mountains and Front Range on Wednesday. The combination of a storm system flowing in from California along with a strong 200 mph Jet Stream helped to beef of the Wednesday winds!

Pretty impressive when you consider hurricane force winds are anything that hits 74 mph or higher!

Winds down in the in the Colorado Springs area were off the hook as well. Pikes Peak had a 93 mile per hour wind and the wind was so strong a few miles from Peterson Air Force Base near Galley and Steston Hills on Powers Boulevard that power lines were blown down!

 

Dave Aguilera

