GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Golden and RTD prepare to host a meeting Wednesday night to talk about a proposal that would cut bus services in that area. RTD says it evaluates transit service plans three times a year to meet community needs.

The change would reduce the frequency to Saturday’s light rail daytime schedule. Rail service would be every 30 minutes, rather than every 15 minutes.

That would save RTD an estimated $134,000 a year. RTD says Saturday ridership levels are below standards.

City officials have concerns with the proposal, as well as continued concerns over the W line’s end-of-line station at the Jefferson County Administration Complex. City officials say that station was moved into a “fare zone” increasing fare from $3 to $5.25 compared to the next station on the line at Red Rocks Community College.

Service changes could take effect in May.

