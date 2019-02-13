DENVER (CBS4)– More of those dockless electric scooters could be coming to Denver. On Wednesday, Denver Public Works announced a change to its e-scooter policy.

It will allow companies to increase their fleet by 25 percent if they meet new ridership requirements.

Lime, Bird, and Lyft all fulfill those demands. They will each be allowed to add another 88 scooters.



After that, the companies will be able to add more scooters every three months assuming they’ll be able to meet the requirements.