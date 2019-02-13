Filed Under:City of Denver, Denver Public Works, Dockless Mobility Pilot Permit Program, Dockless Scooters, Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters

DENVER (CBS4)– More of those dockless electric scooters could be coming to Denver. On Wednesday, Denver Public Works announced a change to its e-scooter policy.

It will allow companies to increase their fleet by 25 percent if they meet new ridership requirements.

(credit: CBS)

Lime, Bird, and Lyft all fulfill those demands. They will each be allowed to add another 88 scooters.

(credit: CBS)


After that, the companies will be able to add more scooters every three months assuming they’ll be able to meet the requirements.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s