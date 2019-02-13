



– The third day of the Denver teachers strike began Wednesday morning with teachers on picket lines outside of schools. Denver Public Schools and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association continued negotiations at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This joint statement from DPS and DCTA was released Tuesday night, “Denver Public Schools and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association worked in good faith to find common ground on ProComp. We exchanged proposals that are moving us closer and are hopeful that we will get to an agreement soon. However, we need a little more time to resolve the outstanding issues, and we will resume our negotiations tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. at the Denver Public Central Library.”

Teachers continued to join picket lines not only outside of schools, but at Interstate 25 and Hampden Avenue. The Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured dozens of teachers picketing over I-25.

Teachers also took to the Downing Street bridge over I-25 with signs to get their message out to morning commuters.

Members of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association voted Jan. 22 to strike. The State of Colorado announced it would not intervene on Feb. 6. That cleared the way for teachers to begin striking Monday.

The two sides disagree on pay increases and bonuses for teachers in high-poverty schools and other schools that the district considers a priority. Teachers want lower bonuses to free up money for better overall salaries. The district says the bonuses are key to boosting the academic performance of poor and minority students.