DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver stopped a carjacking suspect after a pursuit ended with a crash near downtown Denver on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, some innocent drivers were also caught in the crash.

Police say it started near 20th and Logan with a report of a carjacking. Officers used a pit maneuver to stop the car at Speer Boulevard and Broadway.

The carjacking suspect was taken into custody and also received medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police are trying to figure out if any additional vehicles were struck along the way between where the pursuit began and where it ended.

The suspect has not been identified,