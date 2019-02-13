  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Broadway, Denver Police, Police Pursuit, Speer Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver stopped a carjacking suspect after a pursuit ended with a crash near downtown Denver on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, some innocent drivers were also caught in the crash.

(credit: CBS)

Police say it started near 20th and Logan with a report of a carjacking. Officers used a pit maneuver to stop the car at Speer Boulevard and Broadway.

(credit: CBS)

The carjacking suspect was taken into custody and also received medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

(credit: CBS)

Police are trying to figure out if any additional vehicles were struck along the way between where the pursuit began and where it ended.

(credit: CBS)

The suspect has not been identified,

