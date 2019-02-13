  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Police, Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police officer was hurt on Tuesday night after responding to scene where a man was inside a home with a gun. The domestic violence call came in from Randolph Place and Auckland Way near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

(credit: CBS)

At approximately 8 p.m. police found the armed man inside the home and shot him several times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

(credit: CBS)

Police didn’t reveal how the officer was hurt, but he was not shot. His injuries weren’t life threatening.

A woman who was in the home was not hurt.

