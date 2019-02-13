DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police officer was hurt on Tuesday night after responding to scene where a man was inside a home with a gun. The domestic violence call came in from Randolph Place and Auckland Way near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

At approximately 8 p.m. police found the armed man inside the home and shot him several times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police didn’t reveal how the officer was hurt, but he was not shot. His injuries weren’t life threatening.

A woman who was in the home was not hurt.