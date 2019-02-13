  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aspen, Aspen Highlands, Pitkin County


ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling 31 feet from a chairlift at the Aspen Highlands ski resort over the weekend. The Aspen Daily News reports that the incident occurred on Saturday.

Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman Jeff Hanle said Tuesday that the boy from Aspen had been released from the hospital and was home with his family.

The child was in an Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club program when he fell from the Thunder Bowl lift just after Tower 1. Hanle said the boy was riding the lift with another child at approximately 2 or 2:30 p.m. when he fell.

