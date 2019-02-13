LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Home security cameras captured the moment a bobcat approached a house in Littleton. The bobcat wandered around the backyard, going across the patio and near a hot tub.

Video shows another bobcat in the front yard as well, but it’s not clear if it’s the same one.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, bobcat sightings are common across the state. They spend most of their time in foothills, canyons, mesas and plateaus but also have made appearances on the plains.