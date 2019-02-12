



– Colorado Republican Congressman Scott Tipton says it’s time for the USS Pueblo to come home.

Tipton, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to address the return of the U.S. Navy vessel during his upcoming summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

The USS Pueblo is the U.S. Navy’s only commissioned vessel that remains in captivity. The ship and its crew were attacked off the North Korean coast on Jan. 23, 1968. The 83 crew members tried to resist capture, but were eventually forced to surrender. During the struggle, Petty Officer Duane Hodges was killed by enemy gunfire and multiple members of the crew were injured. The remaining crew was held in captivity for 11 months before they were eventually released.

In the letter, Rep. Tipton wrote in part:

“This historic summit provides another opportunity to directly discuss the return of the USS Pueblo (AGER 2), which remains an enduring piece of American history. This marks the 51st year of North Korea’s unlawful seizure of the Pueblo, which was not violating North Korea’s Territorial waters, but rather peacefully conducting a routine, intelligence gathering mission in international waters.”

Trump’s summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam is scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28.