



– The controversial water pipeline from the Poudre River to Thornton will not be built. The Larimer County Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the pipeline project on Monday night.

The City of Thornton wanted to build a pipeline to deliver water from the Poudre River in Fort Collins to Thornton. They even revised the plan to put the 26-mile pipeline through County Road 56 instead of the original plan to run along Douglas Road. But it still failed to pass.

In May 2018, Larimer County’s planning commission rejected the plan.

Thornton owns 48 percent of the water rights of the Poudre River.