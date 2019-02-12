



The family of a 7-year-old girl from Lakewood made the difficult decision to take her off of life support on Tuesday. Selina Nguyen was in a coma after getting the flu.

She became sick two days before Christmas. Her family says Selina wasn’t getting better, so they made the difficult decision.

Selina’s mom says the girl did not get the flu shot, and she is now spreading awareness about low cost vaccines.

