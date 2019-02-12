  • CBS4On Air

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a 7-year-old girl from Lakewood made the difficult decision to take her off of life support on Tuesday. Selina Nguyen was in a coma after getting the flu.

(credit: Hue Vo)

She became sick two days before Christmas. Her family says Selina wasn’t getting better, so they made the difficult decision.

(credit: Hue Vo)

Selina’s mom says the girl did not get the flu shot, and she is now spreading awareness about low cost vaccines.

