By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Denver Snow, Denver Weather, Seattle Snow, Stapleton Snow


DENVER (CBS4) – When you think of the weather in Seattle you probably picture either fog or rain instead of snow. But an unusual weather pattern has allowed back-to-back storms to drop record snow across the Pacific Northwest this month.

Since Feb. 3 the airport in Seattle has recorded 20.2 inches of snow, making it the snowiest month in 50 years for Seattle’s official weather station. Two days (Feb. 8 and 11) have produced more than 6 inches of snow in the city.

Denver has recorded 17.5 inches of snow so far this season at Denver International Airport. Denver’s old weather station in Stapleton has measured 19.1 inches of snow to date.

Chris Spears

