



Update! another 1" at Sea-Tac. Most snow in a month in 50 yrs in Seattle. Top 8 Seattle snow months since records started in 1891. 1. Jan 1950 57.2"

2. Jan 1969 45.4"

3. Feb 1916 35.4"

4. Jan 1916 23.3"

5. Dec 1968 22.1"

6. Nov 1896 20.5"

7. FEB 2019 20.2

8. Jan 1954 20.0" #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 12, 2019

– When you think of the weather in Seattle you probably picture either fog or rain instead of snow. But an unusual weather pattern has allowed back-to-back storms to drop record snow across the Pacific Northwest this month.

Since Feb. 3 the airport in Seattle has recorded 20.2 inches of snow, making it the snowiest month in 50 years for Seattle’s official weather station. Two days (Feb. 8 and 11) have produced more than 6 inches of snow in the city.

Don’t worry, we’re here to keep things clear all night! What to do if you have travel plans: Check with your airline for specific flight info including delays, arrive early, and pack your patience. How to stay up to date: https://t.co/vHdyP5luf0 pic.twitter.com/BKe9mrdhqe — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) February 12, 2019

Denver has recorded 17.5 inches of snow so far this season at Denver International Airport. Denver’s old weather station in Stapleton has measured 19.1 inches of snow to date.

RELATED: Warming Trend Finally Underway In Denver Area