



With the Rockies set to begin spring training this week, former Rockies pitcher Jason Hirsh joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – “It’s super exciting, because now everything that you’ve done in the offseason you get a chance to showcase in front of fans, coaches, and other players on the team,” said Hirsh when asked about the excitement surrounding the lead up to spring training as a player.

Much of the buzz surrounding the Rockies this offseason had to do with the one-year, $26 million deal the Rockies reached with third baseman Nolan Arenado and his impending free agency following the 2019 season.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best third baseman in all of baseball. As a fan I would love for them to lock him up long term,” said Hirsh. “If he comes out of this not a Rockie, I think it’s a big loss to the organization. My only hope is that if you do lose him he doesn’t go to L.A. (Dodgers).”

The Rockies also agreed to a two-year deal with infield Daniel Murphy who will replace DJ Lemahieu at second base.

“It’s an interesting signing, when I saw it I was really excited about it,” added Hirsh. “We know what happens when he’s a healthy second baseman. Defensively you’re probably going to miss DJ at 2nd base, but from an offensive standpoint, if you can get the old Daniel Murphy, the one that you saw in Washington, you’ve replaced DJ offensively and more and you add the flexibility of having him at first base as well.”

The Rockies will play their first spring training game on Feb. 23 against Arizona. Their first regular season game will be on March 28 against the Miami Marlins.