DENVER (CBS4) – Sweeping legislation passed the United States Senate on Tuesday which will expand access to public lands in Colorado.

The bill would establish the Pike National Historic Trail, protect an important view near Rocky Mountain National Park, and it reauthorizes the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner lead the fight for the legislation.

“Public lands are a very important part of who we are in Colorado. It’s part of our economy. It’s part of our way of life. This bill does an incredible job of capturing both our opportunities to enjoy (our public lands) for future generations, and also to continue making sure that they remain viable and important part of our economy going forward,” he said.

Gardner authored several provisions in the bill including adding land to the Florrissant National Monument, adding Amache — the Japanese internment site — to the national park system and a measure to protect endangered fish.

The reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund will also provide $250 million to projects in Colorado.