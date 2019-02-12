



– A new trial began Tuesday for the man charged in the death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue. Noe Gamez-Ruiz has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the crash.

Donahue died in Nov. 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

Donahue was conducting a traffic investigation. Jury selection was expected to be completed by Tuesday afternoon with opening statements set for Wednesday morning.

Since Donahue’s death, then Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law the Move Over For Cody act which created strict penalties for drivers who don’t move over a lane when passing law enforcement, highway workers or tow truck drivers.