CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A new trial began Tuesday for the man charged in the death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue. Noe Gamez-Ruiz has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the crash.

Donahue died in Nov. 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz (credit: Douglas County)

Donahue was conducting a traffic investigation. Jury selection was expected to be completed by Tuesday afternoon with opening statements set for Wednesday morning.

Cody Donahue (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Since Donahue’s death, then Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law the Move Over For Cody act which created strict penalties for drivers who don’t move over a lane when passing law enforcement, highway workers or tow truck drivers.

