DENVER (CBS4)– One state lawmaker wants to make education a priority. He believes Colorado should stop using lottery money for outdoor recreation areas and start using it to fund classrooms.

“It’s another tool in the toolbox that helps. It’s not a large amount but it would indeed help schools. And quite honestly I think we have enough outhouses in the soccer fields. It’s time to make education a priority over recreation,” said Rep. Jerry Sonnenberg, a Republican representing Sterling.

Sonnenberg is sponsoring a bill that would give legislators the opportunity to use lottery money.

Last year Great Outdoors Colorado funds totaled nearly $66 million.