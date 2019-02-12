  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Teachers Strike, Education, Great Outdoors Colorado, Jerry Sonnenberg

DENVER (CBS4)– One state lawmaker wants to make education a priority. He believes Colorado should stop using lottery money for outdoor recreation areas and start using it to fund classrooms.

File photo of classroom. (Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

“It’s another tool in the toolbox that helps. It’s not a large amount but it would indeed help schools. And quite honestly I think we have enough outhouses in the soccer fields. It’s time to make education a priority over recreation,” said Rep. Jerry Sonnenberg, a Republican representing Sterling.

Copter4 flew over the state Capitol (credit: CBS)

Sonnenberg is sponsoring a bill that would give legislators the opportunity to use lottery money.

Last year Great Outdoors Colorado funds totaled nearly $66 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s