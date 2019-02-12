



– The Colorado built GOES-17 satellite, now known as GOES West, became operational on Tuesday, Feb. 12, almost a year after it was launched into space. The geostationary satellite will monitor storms, fog, wildfires and other weather phenomena affecting the western United States, Alaska and Hawaii.

This milestone comes eleven months after the satellite first reached its geostationary orbit 22,000 miles above Earth. The satellite will work with the GOES-16 satellite, now known as GOES East, to monitor weather across the United States.

GOES-17 will replace GOES-15 as the primary western U.S. satellite. The two will work in tandem until summer 2019 so scientists and engineers can make sure all systems are in good working order.

You can read more about GOES-17 in an article by NOAA linked here.