



Motown superstar Diana Ross will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. She will play one night only on Monday, July 22.

Ross performed for her 75th birthday celebration at the Grammys on Sunday. She’s been nominated 12 times for a Grammy, but has yet to win one.

RELATED: Females Win Big At The 61st Grammy Awards

Tickets for her 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks concert go on pre-sale on Thursday, and they’re on sale to the public on Friday. They range between $46 and $251.

They’re also available at the Denver Coliseum box office from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. every Saturday.