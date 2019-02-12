  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Diana Ross, Red Rocks Amphithere


MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Motown superstar Diana Ross will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. She will play one night only on Monday, July 22.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Diana Ross performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ross performed for her 75th birthday celebration at the Grammys on Sunday. She’s been nominated 12 times for a Grammy, but has yet to win one.

Tickets for her 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks concert go on pre-sale on Thursday, and they’re on sale to the public on Friday. They range between $46 and $251.

They’re also available at the Denver Coliseum box office from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. every Saturday.

