DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Zoo announced the sad passing of one of its giraffes — Masika. The 23 year old, known as “The Princess,” is being remembered for her gentle, charismatic personality.
Tonka (DOB 12-2-2001)- Metro Richmond Zoo
Masika was born as the zoo, and was Dobby’s aunt. She gave birth to seven calves at the zoo. They’ve since been transferred to other zoos across the country:
Kala (DOB 5-25-2003)- Fort Worth
Dash (DOB 11-14-2004)- Africa Safari Wildpark, Costa Rica
Luna (DOB 4-22-06) Fort Wayne
Kang (DOB 8-31-2007) Six Flags Florida
Pongo (DOB 2-15-2009) Zoo Miami
Nitro (DOB 7-25-2010) Columbus Zoo
Zoo officials say Masika developed health issues which older giraffes are prone to, and veterinarians kept close watch on her for the last several months.
They say her quality of life significantly change, prompting them to humanely euthanize her. Zoo officials say she will be cremated.