  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures in Denver and along most of the Front Range have been chilly for awhile. Nothing unusual for February in terms of the daily numbers but it is somewhat unusual to stay so cold for so long.


The chill fades a bit on Tuesday with high temperatures reaching near 50 degrees in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. It will be the warmest day in over a week.

Then another 10 degrees of warming on Wednesday will push the Denver metro area close to 60 degrees. The combination of sunny skies and westerly downsloping winds will allow for the warm up.

Copter4 image of the Flatirons in Boulder on Tuesday morning(credit: CBS)

Copter4 view of Denver on Tuesday (credit: CBS)

Those same winds will make travel difficult along many roads in the foothills and mountains east of the Continental Divide. A High Wind Watch has already been posted from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday afternoon for the higher terrain of Larimer and Boulder Counties (above 6,000 feet) as well as most of Summit, Clear Creek, and Gilpin Counties.  The watch includes the I-70 corridor from Georgetown to Vail Pass. Gusts could reach at at least 75 mph in these areas on Wednesday.

Ashton Altieri

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s