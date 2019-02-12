DENVER (CBS4) – Travel into Colorado’s high country will be tricky at times as we head into the long President’s Day weekend due to wind and snow. A series of storm systems will impact the northern and central Rockies over the next several days.

In addition to mountain snow the weather pattern will also allow more cold air to move south out of Canada in the days ahead. The latest long range outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for below normal temperatures across all of Colorado between February 18-26.