  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Travel into Colorado’s high country will be tricky at times as we head into the long President’s Day weekend due to wind and snow. A series of storm systems will impact the northern and central Rockies over the next several days.

In addition to mountain snow the weather pattern will also allow more cold air to move south out of Canada in the days ahead. The latest long range outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for below normal temperatures across all of Colorado between February 18-26.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s