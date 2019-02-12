



Chapelle Brown is still healing from a horrific attack on Jan. 29. It happened at the Yale Light Rail station in Denver.

“I had my finger broken. He cut through the bone,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

She says she had just gotten off from work around 7 p.m. when she heard someone run up behind her. That’s when she says a man started hitting her in the head with an ax-like object.

“There was some sort of struggle, and at some point I guess he switched to the other side of the object and was hitting me in the head with it, and I was screaming,” said Brown.

She also suffered a major cut to her head. A stranger rushed in to help and scared off the attacker, who police say was later found at the Southmoor Light Rail station.

He has been identified as 58-year-old James Galloway. As for the man who helped her, Chapelle says she doesn’t know who it is and wants to find him to thank him.

“I would love to meet him. I would love to meet him and say thank you and he’s always welcome here. I don’t know how you repay someone for that.”

Chapelle says police think the attack was random. Galloway does have a criminal history and is currently in jail.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Chapelle Brown with her medical expenses.