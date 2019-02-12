



An organization that helps families when they’re most in need is expanding. Brent’s Place is adding 14 more apartments across the street from the Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Aurora.

“Brent’s Place is home away from home for immune-compromised patients and their families as they navigate what is hopefully a life-saving journey,” said Brent’s Place CEO Sean Meyerhoffer. “These rooms will allow us to house another 60 to 75 families a year and hopefully become a support network for the families while they’re here.”

Brent’s Place started more than two decades ago. The new addition brings their total to 52 apartments which families can stay in free-of-charge.

Families from outside Denver are recommended to Brent’s Place through the hospital. The average stay for a family is 130 days.

“Once we moved in we realized it was amazing. It’s like another family. There’s so much support psychologically for you and they’re just friendly,” said Eileen Fink who has been staying at a Brent’s Place apartment in Aurora since December.

Eileen’s daughter, Amy, is recovering from her second bone marrow transplant and must stay near the hospital for lab work and doctors’ appointments. Commuting from their house in Colorado Springs isn’t an option.

“Instead of being an hour and a half away from the hospital. We were two minutes. I love it. It’s so nice,” said Amy, who is fighting stage IV Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“Living in the hotel, it didn’t feel very homey or secure. It just wasn’t the same,” said Eileen.

Her time at Brent’s Place has changed everything.

“I could prepare my own meals. I could do laundry. I could just get a breather from the hospital which was very important psychologically,” Eileen said.

With the new units, Brent’s Place is hoping donations can fill the apartments with everyday needs. Brand new items from kitchenware to towels and sheets. Donations came be made here.