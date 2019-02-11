



– Since he was admitted to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Dec. 18, 2018, 14-year-old Will Maniatis has spent all but three days there. He started having health issues shortly after Thanksgiving.

“He is 100 percent my inspiration,” said Will’s mom Claudia. “As a mom, you have the mom gut, I just knew something was up, I certainly wasn’t thinking Leukemia or cancer.”

Tests would reveal Will had a rare and aggressive form of Leukemia.

“There was the initial period of just feeling like this can’t be real, how is this happening?”

Upon hearing the diagnosis, the family was immediately surrounded by love and support.

“I’ve learned that I have incredible friends, incredible family, that we have an incredible community.”

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Family friend Yvonne Demslow is an owner of Cycle Bar in Lone Tree.

“I just knew we needed to come together, it was almost instantaneous, we’ve got to do a ride for Will,” said Yvonne.

The ride to raise money for Will sold out.

“Really, it’s just going to lift my spirit, it’s so cool,” said Claudia.

Will’s first round of chemo didn’t work, but so for his second round has been promising. When in full remission, he’ll need a bone marrow transplant.

Remarkably, both of his brothers are a complete match.

“He’s going to come through this and I think he’s going to do incredible things, I really do,” said his mom.

Yvonne added her encouragement, “Keep it up, Will because you’re amazing, amazing.”