– “We’re here at 70 Palm Ave in Miami Beach. The house has 20,000 square feet, 7, 9 bathrooms and 4 half bathrooms,” said realtor Jeffrey Miller of Brown Harris Stevens.

We are inside the Miami Beach mega mansion of Cash Money Records label co-founder and rapper Bryan Christopher Williams, known by his fans as Birdman.

“This is the great room. You have 20 foot high ceilings, it’s a gorgeous room. This room has been infamous for great parties so I’ve heard,” said Miller.

Almost every room in the home is party friendly. In this living room with fireplace, a billiard table backs into an oversized book matched marble bar.

“This really is a party house, but I guess when you’re a rap star that’s what you do,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

The living room is around the corner from the screening room.

“This is Birdman’s home movie theater and this is where he would screen latest hip hop videos,” he said.

And speaking of music, just outside the main house and up the red staircase (Birdman’s favorite color) is a place dedicated to his talents.

“This is Birdman’s in-home recording studio, where he’s worked with Drake, Nikki Minaj, Lil Wayne,” Miller pointed out.

Gold records and more fill the walls, even his Grammy nomination back in 2012.

Back inside the all onyx kitchen is another Birdman custom element.

“This is a really unique feature, Birdman had to have his favorite color here so the counter top illuminates in red,” he said flicking on the switch.

There’s a red lips inspired powder room and upstairs, the master suite is mega big.

“It’s enormous!” said Petrillo.

“It’s over 2,000 square feet. It’s a combination of 3 bedrooms,” said Miller.

The bed itself is a custom made double king, complete with an overhead TV that opens from the ceiling.

The master bath has a party sized shower and a now you see, now you don’t element.

Then you look into the master bathroom and with the push of a button – complete privacy.

Out back, the home has a private beach. It sits on a 30,000 square foot lot with 100 linear feet of waterfront.

On this day, an 82-foot Pershing is docked out front.

70 Palm Avenue on Palm Island; it’s big, it’s bold and it’s ready to buy.

This house is priced at $15.5 million.

