By Ashton Altieri


DENVER (CBS4) – Snow will fall in the mountains on Monday but accumulation will be limited to just a few inches along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor. It will be far less compared to the snow that has fallen in the high country over the past several weeks.

An image of the Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs over the weekend. (credit: CBS)

Most ski areas in Colorado have measured snow in feet since a frequent storm cycle started in late January.

Snowfall Since January 22
Aspen-Snowmass: 64″
Wolf Creek: 54″
Winter Park: 50″
Steamboat: 49″
Vail: 42″
Beaver Creek: 39″
Monarch: 36″
Loveland: 35″
Keystone: 30″
Eldora: 30″
Breckenridge: 29″

The healthy snow has put a serious dent in drought conditions and has significantly increased snowpack numbers in regions of the state where numbers were grim just a month ago.

When it comes to snowpack, all eight river basins in Colorado are now above normal for mid February. The Arkansas basin which including Colorado Springs and Pueblo is nearly 20% above normal while the San Juan and Upper Rio Grande basins in southwest Colorado are suddenly above normal for the first time in months.

Colorado snowpack Feb. 11 (credit: CBS)

In terms of drought, three months ago more than 49% of Colorado was under one of the two worse drought categories; extreme or exceptional drought. As of February 8, that number had dropped to just 25% of the state.

Colorado Drought Monitor on November 8, 2018

 

Colorado Drought Monitor on February 8, 2019

It should also be noted that while significant drought improvement has been noted in the mountains of Colorado, there has been little improvement at lower elevations and the situation has become slightly worse closer to the Front Range. For example, in the last week moderate drought has been declared in Weld County including the Greeley area.

Ashton Altieri

