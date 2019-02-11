



The City of Denver is offering some land so residents of a tiny home village can have a more permanent address. If approved, the “ Beloved Community Village ” will be able to lease open space in the Globeville neighborhood for $10/year.

The pilot program gives the formerly-homeless a roof over their heads, but due to zoning laws, they have to move from their current location.

City councilors are expected to vote on the proposed new location next Tuesday.