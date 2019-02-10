



A graduate of the University of Colorado was awarded the highest honor in music, a Grammy, Sunday night. Wei Wu, a native of China, was awarded for his role in the opera “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.”

“It is like a dream come true,” Wu told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas via FaceTime, moments after accepting his award. “When we heard we won the prize, my brain was empty. I couldn’t think about anything. (I) just ran on the stage with my colleagues, and celebrated that great moment.”

Wu was awarded his Grammy for Best Opera Recording at a show which was streamed online, prior to the 61st Grammy Awards on CBS Denver.

Wu said his award was enough to make all the countless hours of hard work in to his art worthwhile.

“This is a Grammy, as a musician as an opera singer, it means everything you’ve done, the hard work, and all the things from every moment that you have done that you were working on, it is all paid back,” Wu said. “It all becomes worth it. I am very thankful and grateful.”

While celebrating in Los Angeles, Wu said he had to thank many of his friends in Colorado for their support, which helped him get to the Grammy stage.

“There is so many loves from Colorado, that has always been supporting me until now,” Wu said. “I always considered (Colorado) my second home.”

With his trophy in hand, Wu said he was ecstatic to be recognized for his hard work, and to have his colleagues by his side to celebrate.

“I’m really appreciative, and grateful, for the support,” Wu said. “My hard work has been seen from the professionals.”