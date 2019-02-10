



– It’s a tradition that has been around for more than a century but it’s still a bringing crowds to a small mountain town. The Steamboat Springs High School marching band performs while skiing to the Winter Carnival.

“Everyone who plays in the marching band puts on a pair of skis and we ski down Lincoln Avenue for the Winter Carnival,” said Steamboat Springs High School senior Paige Hansen.

For Hansen, this will be her last time skiing while playing a musical instrument.

“Sometimes we fall down if there’s a hole in the snow. It’s really exciting and brings our community together,” said Hansen.

Thousands lined the streets of downtown Steamboat Springs to watch the winter carnival, a February tradition dating back more than 100 years. According to the Steamboat Springs website, the Winter Carnival was started by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (SSWSC) as a way to help residents cope with cabin fever during the height of the Colorado winter season.

The parade culminates a long weekend of fun events in the Winter Carnival. Not just for the people who call Steamboat Springs home, but visitors as well.

“I love coming here. I just moved here from the Front Range,” said new Steamboat Springs resident Leslie Vernholt.

She says this event is as much about having fun as supporting young athletes.

“Watching all these kids participating, I love the horses when they’re running in the snow… All these kids are enjoying the outdoors, all the beauty that is here,” said Verholt. “It’s cool to see the youth of the community doing something together that unique. It brings out our own spice of life to winter.”

An attempt to set a world record at the carnival on Saturday night didn’t happen after an issue with the fireworks. The firework was supposed to shoot a mile into the air before exploding but it exploded too soon.