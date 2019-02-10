GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A snowmobiler was seriously injured when she went off a cliff near Grand Lake on Sunday. The 38-year-old woman drove off a cliff.

Rescue crews with Grand Lake Fire Protection District and Grand County EMS worked to reach the woman who was found about 150 feet down the cliff. The snowmobile was found about 75 feet down.

The woman was rushed by snowmobile to a waiting medical helicopter to be airlifted to a hospital.

She went off a cliff in the Porphyry Peaks area in a rented snowmobile.

“She didn’t go off the steepest part, but she launched. Her machine was found 75 feet down the hill. She was 150 feet down the hill. It’s happened before,” said Grand County Search and Rescue spokesman Greg Foley. “There are some signs there that say ‘dangerous cliffs.'”