  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMThe 61st Annual Grammy Awards
    9:30 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grand County, Grand Lake, Greg Foley, Snowmobile Rescue

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A snowmobiler was seriously injured when she went off a cliff near Grand Lake on Sunday. The 38-year-old woman drove off a cliff.

(credit: Grand County)

Rescue crews with Grand Lake Fire Protection District and Grand County EMS worked to reach the woman who was found about 150 feet down the cliff. The snowmobile was found about 75 feet down.

(credit: Grand County)

The woman was rushed by snowmobile to a waiting medical helicopter to be airlifted to a hospital.

(credit: Grand County)

She went off a cliff in the Porphyry Peaks area in a rented snowmobile.

(credit: Grand County)

“She didn’t go off the steepest part, but she launched. Her machine was found 75 feet down the hill. She was 150 feet down the hill. It’s happened before,” said Grand County Search and Rescue spokesman Greg Foley. “There are some signs there that say ‘dangerous cliffs.'”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s