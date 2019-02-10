



Boulder-native and successful video producer, Paula DuPré Pesmen, earned a Grammy Award in Best Music Film for her role in “Quincy.”

DuPré Pesmen spoke with CBS4’s Jim Benemann about her professional work, which included “Bicentennial Man,” “Rent,” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” but also her other life working with a nonprofit she founded in 2005.

It was 20 years ago, her husband survived advanced colon cancer, and she returned to work on the set of the first Harry Potter movie. Then the family of a dying little girl asked if she could see the film.

RELATED: There With Care: Film Producer Makes A Difference For Families Of Medical Patients

Because of generosity of Pesmen and the crew, more than 65 seriously ill children visited the sets of the first three Harry Potter movies. In the end, There With Care has helped thousands of families facing medical crises and hardships.

RELATED: CU Alum & Opera Singer Wins Grammy