LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A couple in Longmont say they’re blue truck was stolen while they were at a car wash near Missouri and Main Street. Police say the man who owns the truck was run over by the thief after he tried to stop them from taking his truck.

Investigators say a Broomfield police officer saw the truck and tried to stop it on Interstate 25 near Highway 7 about 30 minutes later. They say the truck driver fled.

The Colorado State Patrol and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies joined and they performed what’s known as a “PIT” maneuver on I-25 near 56th Avenue.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The truck owner suffered serious injuries, but is expected to be okay.