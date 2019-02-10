  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMThe 61st Annual Grammy Awards
    9:30 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County Sheriff's Office, Broomfield Police, Colorado State Patrol, Longmont, Longmont Police

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A couple in Longmont say they’re blue truck was stolen while they were at a car wash near Missouri and Main Street. Police say the man who owns the truck was run over by the thief after he tried to stop them from taking his truck.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say a Broomfield police officer saw the truck and tried to stop it on Interstate 25 near Highway 7 about 30 minutes later. They say the truck driver fled.

The Colorado State Patrol and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies joined and they performed what’s known as a “PIT” maneuver on I-25 near 56th Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

Officers were able to arrest the suspect and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The truck owner suffered serious injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s