  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMThe 61st Annual Grammy Awards
    9:30 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:61st Grammy Awards, Alicia Keys, Grammys, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama


(CBS4) – Alicia Keys opened the 61st Grammy Awards with a message of unity through music. Moments later she welcomed fellow female powerhouses in the entertainment industry.

Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez joined Keys in sharing their messages of how music has changed their lives.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, host Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez speak onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PHOTO GALLERY: 2019 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Gallery

The crowd roared as the former First Lady began speaking.

Obama spoke of how music has played an integral role in her life in the last 10 years.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s