



Alicia Keys opened the 61st Grammy Awards with a message of unity through music. Moments later she welcomed fellow female powerhouses in the entertainment industry.

Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez joined Keys in sharing their messages of how music has changed their lives.

The crowd roared as the former First Lady began speaking.

Obama spoke of how music has played an integral role in her life in the last 10 years.