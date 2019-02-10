  • CBS4On Air

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A partial list of winners in top early categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: General view of stage at the premiere ceremony during the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Best pop vocal album: Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener”

Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga’s “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson’s “My Way”

Best country song: “Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)

Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves’ “Butterflies”

Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay’s “Tequila”

Best music video: Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”

Best alternative music album: “Colors,” Beck

Best comedy album: “Equanimity & the Bird Revelation,” Dave Chappelle

Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant’s “Sincera”

Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter’s “Faith — A Journey for All”

Best folk album: Punch Brothers’ “All Ashore”

Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle’s “Look Up Child”

Best musical theater album: “The Band’s Visit”

Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”

Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”

Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile’s “By the Way, I Forgive You”

Best gospel album: Tori Kelly’s “Hiding Place”

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”

Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir’s “Freedom”

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The Greatest Showman”

Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Black Panther”

Best song written for visual media: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy’s “The Blues Is Alive and Well”

Best music film: Quincy Jones’ “Quincy”

Best boxed or special limited edition package: “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic”

