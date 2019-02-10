Filed Under:Acquired Savant Syndrome, Classic Pianos, Derek Amato

DENVER (CBS4)– A bang to the head changed a Colorado mans life, revealing a hidden talent. Doctors say Derek Amato is one of the few people in the world to have experienced the rare phenomena called “Acquired Savant Syndrome.”

(credit: CBS)

He says the music is in his mind. He sees it in his head, and his fingers do the rest. Amato has a gift that came about in an unexpected way.

Twelve years ago he had an accident in the swimming pool.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Derek Amato (credit: CBS)

“I miscalculated diving in the shallow end and hit the bottom of the shallow end on this side of my head and damaged the back end,” said Amato.

(credit: CBS)

After recovering from the accident, he was at a friend’s house and walked over to the keyboard and suddenly, without ever playing the piano before, he began playing.

(credit: CBS)

It’s called Acquired Savant Syndrome. The trauma to the head unlocked something unique inside Amato’s brain.

(credit: CBS)

At Classic Pianos, Amato told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that black and white squares appear in his mind.

(credit: CBS)

“I just follow what the blocks tell me to do. I do my best to take those notes and put them into playing,” said Amato.

Derek Amato (credit: CBS)

His talented arms are tattooed with musical notes which he cannot comprehend, “Reading music seems confusing for me. I tried to learn a couple different times.”

(credit: CBS)

He says despite not being able to read music, he’s aware that he has been given a precious gift.

(credit: CBS)

