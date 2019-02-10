DENVER (CBS4)– A bang to the head changed a Colorado mans life, revealing a hidden talent. Doctors say Derek Amato is one of the few people in the world to have experienced the rare phenomena called “Acquired Savant Syndrome.”

He says the music is in his mind. He sees it in his head, and his fingers do the rest. Amato has a gift that came about in an unexpected way.

Twelve years ago he had an accident in the swimming pool.

“I miscalculated diving in the shallow end and hit the bottom of the shallow end on this side of my head and damaged the back end,” said Amato.

After recovering from the accident, he was at a friend’s house and walked over to the keyboard and suddenly, without ever playing the piano before, he began playing.

It’s called Acquired Savant Syndrome. The trauma to the head unlocked something unique inside Amato’s brain.

At Classic Pianos, Amato told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that black and white squares appear in his mind.

“I just follow what the blocks tell me to do. I do my best to take those notes and put them into playing,” said Amato.

His talented arms are tattooed with musical notes which he cannot comprehend, “Reading music seems confusing for me. I tried to learn a couple different times.”

He says despite not being able to read music, he’s aware that he has been given a precious gift.