



Cats are particularly difficult to get adopted from animal shelters. One organization is trying a new approach to make felines a little more family-friendly.

Any cat owner will tell you doing one thing you want is difficult.

“Cats have cattitude,” said Cathy Campbell.

Campbell founded “Duncan’s Place,” a cat rescue organization in Loveland. She likes to find cats good homes, but that can be difficult given a cat’s demeanor.

That’s why she got a grant to start teaching “Cat Pawsitive.” It’s a program that teaches cats how to be more interactive with human beings.

“It’s kind of based on dog classical behavior, but now it’s geared toward kitties,” she said.

The men and women at the cat rescue aren’t giving up. The hope is that a friendlier cat is more likely to go home with a new owner.

“Having activities like this stimulates them. It gives them the opportunity to interact with humans so it gives them that chance to get adopted,” Campbell said.

They have only had the program for a couple of weeks, but already the cats are making progress. Some know to come when called, how to jump through a hoop or sit even if it takes a little coaxing.

“It’s up to them… on their personality. Maybe we will do it, maybe we won’t.”

It may seem like a lot of work, but Campbell has never been afraid to do what it takes to make sure her cats find a loving home.

“This is what rescue is about.”

If you are interested in adopting one of the cats, you can visit Duncan’s Place website or Facebook page. If you want to help out, they are always in search of donations.