DENVER (CBS4) – Once again today we’ll see a wide variety of temperatures across metro Denver with highs this afternoon potentially ranging from the low 50s in Douglas County to near 30 degrees in parts of Weld County, Larimer County and western Adams County.

It’s a pattern that has been in place for the past few days thanks to the wind flow and snowpack from our recent snowstorm. Hopefully we’ll see the bulk of this chilly air finally scour out of here over the weekend.

Meanwhile after a mostly clear start in the high country the clouds will quickly increase by this afternoon and we’ll see snow developing by sunset. There are currently no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for the high country. Snow totals should average 4 inches or less but some slow travel is possible at times, especially on passes.

Denver will also see increasing clouds and the potential for a few scattered snow showers or pockets of flurries passing through sometime between 6 pm and midnight. Most should stay dry but if you do get under a heavier snow shower a quick inch of accumulation is possible.