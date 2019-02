LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland police say a man died after a road rage fight on Highway 287. Officers responded to the scene on Friday.

They say the drivers of two cars pulled over, and a fight broke out among three people. One man reportedly stopped breathing during the fight.

After CPR was performed, the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the other men are cooperating with the investigation.