



The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver are raffling off a multi-million dollar house along with thousands of other prizes, as part of the Denver Dream House Raffle.

This is the 11th year the Boys & Girls Clubs have held a fundraising raffle. The grand prize is a contemporary house in the Cherry Creek area, or $2 million in cash. The custom-built home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a heated 3-car garage, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, backyard living spaces, and a climate-controlled wine cellar.

LINK: Purchase Tickets for the Denver Dream House Raffle

In addition to the grand prize, there are 2,750 other prizes ranging from new vehicles, to luxury trips, and electronics. The chances of winning a prize are 1 in 20. Tickets cost $150 for one, $400 for three, and $550 for five. The Grand Prize Drawing will be held May 10th.

Tickets bought before February 15 and March 22nd will be eligible for two Early Bird drawings. Prizes include a Porsche, a trip to New Zealand and cash. The Early Bird drawings will be held March 1st and April 5th. Those who buy three or more tickets will be eligible for a special bonus prize of a Mini Cooper S convertible or $45,000, which will be awarded at the end of the raffle.

There is also a 50/50 Add-On Drawing. Tickets for this drawing are $20 for one, $50 for three, $75 for six. The jackpot for this drawing is the total of all the tickets sold and will be split between the Boys & Girls Clubs and the winner. You have to have bought a Denver Dream House Raffle ticket to participate in this drawing.

Proceeds from the Raffle go directly to the 16 Boys & Girls Clubs across the Denver Metro Area, to pay for programming, hot meals, and supplies.

The deadline to buy tickets for the Grand Prize Drawing is April 26th.