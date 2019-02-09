



Denver Public School officials offered a plan to the Denver Classroom Teachers Association Saturday afternoon which includes cutting 150 jobs from the central office. The cuts amount to $20 million.

DPS Superintendent also offered to cut performance bonuses for the central office. Officials say only senior staff are eligible for bonuses at this point.

The offer comes after more than three hours of bargaining. The teachers union has planned to strike on Monday, but has yet to announce whether they will accept DPS’ latest offer.

The two sides have disagreed over pay increases and about bonuses for teachers in high-poverty and priority schools.

The latest proposal from DPS to the Denver Teachers Classroom Association is on the DPS website along with resources for families.

LINK: Denver Public Schools